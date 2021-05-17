Bay’s Natia van Heerden claims gold in Langebaan
Triathlete ups training schedule in anticipation of big races this year
Gqeberha triathlete Natia van Heerden will continue to train hard in anticipation of the Ironman events in SA going ahead despite no official confirmation of whether a professional race for the full or half-distance events will take place later in 2021.
Van Heerden will be looking to build on a winning return to the Western Cape as she plots the rest of her year in triathlon racing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.