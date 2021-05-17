Bay’s Natia van Heerden claims gold in Langebaan

Triathlete ups training schedule in anticipation of big races this year

Gqeberha triathlete Natia van Heerden will continue to train hard in anticipation of the Ironman events in SA going ahead despite no official confirmation of whether a professional race for the full or half-distance events will take place later in 2021.



Van Heerden will be looking to build on a winning return to the Western Cape as she plots the rest of her year in triathlon racing. ..

