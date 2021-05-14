Roadrunners primed to shine at 50km ultra

PREMIUM

Local roadrunners Andile Motwana, Xoliswa Ndlumbini, Kelly van Vliet and Ntombisintu Mfunzi will be looking to smash records and set new personal best times at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, which takes place on May 23 in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The race will also feature a host of national and international athletes attempting to break the existing 50km world records...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.