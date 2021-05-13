Southern Cape hammer Border
Border were swept away by Southern Cape 8 ½ - 3 ½ in their second game at the SA Country Districts interprovincial at the East London Golf Club on Wednesday.
SC have been the form side in the B section and after their win over Border went clear on top of the log with six points having won all of their three games...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.