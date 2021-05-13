Southern Cape hammer Border

Border were swept away by Southern Cape 8 ½ - 3 ½ in their second game at the SA Country Districts interprovincial at the East London Golf Club on Wednesday.



SC have been the form side in the B section and after their win over Border went clear on top of the log with six points having won all of their three games...

