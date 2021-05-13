Arsenal defeat a wake-up call, says Chelsea boss Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday was their own fault and a "wake-up call" ahead of a huge end to the season.

Tuchel's side would have all but sealed a Premier League top-four finish with a win, but instead are now looking over their shoulders after a poor performance.

Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settled the London derby after a defensive mix-up by the hosts in which Jorginho's wayward backpass was scrambled off the line by Kepa Arrizabalaga but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang teed up Smith Rowe to score.

"Totally our fault, nobody else's. We lost, it's totally our responsibility. We had huge chances. We made an own goal more or less - total gift," Tuchel said.

"We weren't on the pitch with the same energy, it wasn't easy to come up with the intensity and passing. We weren't sharp enough and didn't have the same hunger and attitude as we're used to playing with. So it's on us."

"It was maybe too many changes from the last match and I take full responsibility for that. Maybe it's the last wake-up call for all of us."

With an FA Cup final on Saturday against Leicester City, Tuchel made a number of changes to his starting lineup.

It resulted in only a third defeat in 26 games in all competitions for Tuchel and left Chelsea in fourth spot in the Premier League with two games to play.

They are six points clear of West Ham United who have three matches left and seven ahead of Liverpool with four.

"I felt it a little bit coming in training and I'm a bit unlucky that it's proven today on the pitch. I regret ... we could have, we could have, we could have but we didn't," Tuchel said.

"The choices were not so good from my side for the lineup. This is on me. We were unlucky. We can lose in football. We did everything today to lose.

"I'm not happy with my lineup. There were too many changes and I shouldn't have done it like this. It was something in particular but I don't want to tell you."

Kai Havertz spurned a glorious chance to put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute when the German dispossessed Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, ran through on goal but fired over when he looked certain to score.

The Blues turned up the tempo as the final whistle approached and almost drew level in the 90th minute when Kurt Zouma's header was tipped onto the crossbar by Bernd Leno only for former Gunner Olivier Giroud, on as a sub, to hit the bar as well with a volley on the follow up.

"It’s still in our hands," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "We had some good results but we have to cope now with a loss."

Arsenal edged up to eighth spot but have played more matches than Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also pushing for a Europa League spot.

"I'm very pleased, we haven't won here in 10 years so it's very good to get the result," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

"It's a gift because we were pressing through with the right attitude and organisation so you force mistakes."

