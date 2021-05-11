Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process.

McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No 12.

Bryson DeChambeau climbed to a career-best No 4 in the world with his tie for ninth at the Quail Hollow Club. It was a remarkable turnaround for DeChambeau, who had to scramble back to North Carolina from Dallas on Saturday morning after thinking he had missed the cut.

He is now behind only Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm in the world rankings. DeChambeau climbed past Xander Schauffele, who finished T14 at the Wells Fargo to drop to No 5.

Schauffele is followed in the top 10 by Collin Morikawa, McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Webb Simpson.

Rahm (+850) is the current favorite by DraftKings for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, the final event before the PGA Championship. DeChambeau is listed at +900, followed by Johnson and Jordan Spieth at +1200.

McIlroy is not in the field this week, but Sunday's victory was the first for the Northern Irishman since 2019, marking the second-longest drought of his career. It was his 19th career tournament win and third at the Wells Fargo, which was the site of his first PGA Tour victory back in 2010.

Also reaching a new career high this week is Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who rose to No 19 in the rankings with his solo second behind McIlroy. Viktor Hovland remained No 11 with his second consecutive T3.

World No 1 Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson event this week due to a knee issue.

The surprise move came one week out from the PGA Championship, the second major of 2021.

"It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson," Johnson said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work. I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

Johnson, 36, has 24 PGA Tour titles and two major victories, most recently the 2020 Masters in November. He most recently competed two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, finishing tied for 48th.

The PGA Championship is held at the Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina, Johnson's home state.

Greg Chalmers replaced Johnson in the Byron Nelson field. Notables in the field at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas are Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day, who will take the opportunity to tune up for the PGA Championship. The tourney runs May 13-16.

