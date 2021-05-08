Athletics SA (ASA) has seen a changing of guard‚ with James Moloi ousting Aleck Skhosana as president at the sports body's elections in Johannesburg on Saturday.

TimesLIVE understands that Moloi won by 39 votes to 27.

Shireen Noble took the vice president post from Harold Adams‚ becoming the highest-ranking woman in the history of the organisation.

Skhosana and Adams had been in their positions since 2014‚ and while the struggling ASA was stabilised during their tenure‚ there was much discontent last year after ASA decided against submitting a resumption plan following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Unable to organise competitions‚ the sport's provincial organisations were hit in the pocket‚ and they've retaliated through the ballot.

Moloi hails from Central Gauteng and Noble is from South Western Districts.

The elections are still continuing into the afternoon.

This is a developing story ...