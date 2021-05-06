Coertze looks to extend championship lead in Benoni
Bay karting champ hoping to add another national title to his name
Gqeberha kart racer Joshua Coertze is itching to get back on track as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the Rok Cup SA leaderboard at the Formula K Circuit in Benoni later in May.
Coertze, who celebrated his 16th birthday at the weekend, will be hard at work fine-tuning his racing craft as he looks to add another victory to his name and take a step closer to yet another national title. ..
