Sam Burns vaults in Ryder Cup, world rankings

Sam Burns vaulted 13 spots in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings and 50 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first career PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship.

Burns, 24, is now 24th in the US Ryder Cup team rankings and a career-best 44th in the world rankings. It continues a meteoric rise for the former LSU star, who entered 2021 ranked 154th.

In addition to his win on Sunday, Burns finished third at the Genesis Invitational in February, and his 2020-21 season results include ties for seventh at both the Safeway Open and the Houston Open.

Norway's Viktor Hovland also set a new career high by rising four spots to No. 11 in the world. The Norwegian shot the low round on Sunday, with his 65 helping him secure a tie for third place.

Keegan Bradley also vaulted 61 spots to No 74 with his solo second. He moved up 16 spots in the Ryder Cup standings but remains well out of the picture at No 30.

Whether Burns can put himself further in the Ryder Cup conversation remains to be seen.

The top six players following the Tour Championship will earn automatic spots, with captain Steve Stricker then selecting the final six team members.

Burns is ahead of Ryder Cup veterans such as Matt Kuchar (No 26) and Bubba Watson (29), but he'll likely have to continue to string together quality finishes to put himself squarely on Stricker's radar.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson remains atop the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka in the top six.

Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson and Daniel Berger round out the top 10.

The US will take on Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September's Ryder Cup, which was postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

