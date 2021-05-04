Buckingham has sights on Ironman UK

Gqeberha triathlete moves on from miscalculated run at Sun City Ultra Triathlon

PREMIUM

Gqeberha triathlete Kyle Buckingham says his training will be ramped up in the coming weeks as he looks to compete in the full-distance Ironman UK event scheduled for July.



Buckingham, who recently participated in the 70.3 Sun City Ultra Marathon, said even with the imminent arrival of his first child, his training would continue as normal and he wanted to get into decent shape for the long-distance event. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.