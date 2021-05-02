Team South take honours in Provincial Challenge
Team South stormed to victory in the SADGA Provincial Challenge, beating Team North 17-6 at the Uitenhage Golf Club on Sunday.
After the first day’s play which saw the teams tied on 2.5-2.5, Team South played exceptional golf on day two.
Of the eight points available via alternate-shot and better-ball, South managed to claim an astonishing seven which gave them a mammoth 9.5-3.5 lead.
With Team South needing just three points available from the singles on Sunday, the North had a mountain to climb and one which proved insurmountable.
Leg-amputee Kean Dry made a fast start in his match against Derrick Swart, racing to a 6-up advantage after seven holes before ultimately prevailing 7 and 6.
First Swing Program Academy golfer Simo Mdudu also delivered a clinical final day performance for non-playing captain Pieter Verwey — demolishing blind golfer Leon Strydom 9 and 8.
Uitenhage Golf Club’s Christo de Jager capped a phenomenal weekend at his home track with a comprehensive 6 and 5 win over Dean Ferreira.
De Jager secured 3.5 points out of a possible four over the weekend.
The Les Autres golfer has now won three Provincial Challenge titles with three different teams: Western Province, Rest of Country and now Team South.
With the result determined, there were also victories for Kosie Janse van Rensburg (6 and 4); Trevor Reich (4 and 2) and Lance du Toit (3 and 2).
The North did, however, manage a couple of consolation wins, with Hanjo Bester (3 and 2) and Rupert Fortmann (2 and 1) ending the weekend on a high.
Team North’s Johan du Plooy also played some great golf en route to a half with Brandon Shaw.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.