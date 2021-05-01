Sharks rally at scent of Stormers’ blood in mistake-riddled start to Rainbow Cup

Rarely has the launch of a competition taken such a back seat to events down the pipeline, and equally lesser spotted is the way in which ill-discipline helped bring about such a complete fluctuation in fortunes between half time and final whistle.

In the end the Sharks held on for a 33-30 victory against the Stormers in an opening Rainbow Cup SA match punctuated by referee Jaco Peyper’s whistle.

They showed remarkable resolve after earlier looking down and out in a match at Cape Town Stadium shaped by what came from Peyper’s pocket.

The Sharks scored 26 unanswered points as the Stormers struggled to come to terms with the permanent banishment of, first, wing Seabelo Senatla, and then No 8 Willie Engelbrecht, who copped two yellows, resulting in red.

“It turned the game,” sighed Stormers coach John Dobson. “It was remarkable. It cost us massively.