Mokoka out to defend his SA Half Marathon Championship title
SA’s leading long distance runner and race favourite Stephen Mokoka will be out to defend his title when he lines up for the Nelson Mandela Bay South African Half Marathon Championships on Saturday, at Pollok Beach.
The 36-year-old Universiade four-time medallist, won the race in 2019 in a time of 60 minutes and 56 seconds for the third consecutive time...
