Tough women’s line-up expected at 2021 NMB SA Half Marathon Championships
The creme de la creme of professional roadrunners from around the continent will be in Gqeberha to compete in the 2021 Nelson Mandela Bay SA Half Marathon Championships at Pollok Beach, Summerstrand, on Saturday.
The women’s field will be strongly contested by local and international athletes...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.