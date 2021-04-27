Gqeberha's Melikhaya Frans and Ntombesintu Mfunzi also eyeing podium finishes

Country's best line up for SA Half Marathon Championships in Bay

Big names in the long-distance running sphere are expected to make their way to Gqeberha for the Nelson Mandela Bay SA Half Marathon Championships to be held at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on Saturday.



The race, which has been awarded Elite label status by World Athletics, will resume after a year of absence due to Covid-19...

