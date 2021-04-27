Triathlete finishes third in tough Cape event and plans to be back for more

Cooke wants another crack at Race 2 Stanford

The uncertainty of sporting events brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic will not dampen the spirits of Gqeberha triathlete Keegan Cooke as he continues to put in the hard work behind the scenes.



Coming off the back of a third place in his debut outing at the Race 2 Stanford (R2S) triathlon race in Hermanus at the weekend, Cooke said he would not ease up on training as he looks to get some more races under his belt later in 2021...

