Bay boxer Rossouw in good shape before Cape Town fight
Gqeberha boxer Darrin Rossouw said a lack of quality sparring partners back home would not disadvantage him as he looked ahead to his next fight in Cape Town next Friday.
Rossouw, 21, is putting in some final touches as he prepares to step back into the ring for a clash against Henry Muyaya in a little under a week’s time. ..
