Pleasant surprise for Nontshinga ahead of world title eliminator

Confidence boost for fighter as Araneta turns out to be shorter than expected

PREMIUM

Sive Nontshinga was pleasantly surprised when he laid eyes on his Filipino opponent, Christian Araneta, at the premedical examination at The Boardwalk Casino in Gqeberha on Wednesday ahead of their Saturday clash.



The boxers came face to face for the first time when they underwent their medical check-ups to underline their readiness for their IBF world junior-flyweight title eliminator in three days time...

