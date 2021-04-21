Nedbank's Andile Motwana strikes twice in NMB Cross Country Series
Nedbank Running Club's Andile Motwana came first in both the 10km and 4km of the first edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Cross Country Series in Uitenhage on Saturday.
Motwana crossed the finish line in 32min 21sec in the 10km race and posted 12.49m in the 4km...
