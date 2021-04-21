Celtic and Swallows slug out an entertaining draw in Bloem

Bloemfontein Celtic and Swallows FC slugged out a competitive and pleasing-to-the-eye 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kgaogelo Sekgota’s 55th-minute opener was cancelled by Neo Maema’s equaliser in the 59th in a second half that was more open and entertaining than the first.

Johan Maduka’s Celtic came into the game in 11th place and battling form, with just a lone win in seven games, all in the league.

Swallows, in an excellent promoted season where Brandon Truter has steered them to only one defeat to be in fifth, had lost their early winning spark. Their 1-0 home victory against Black Leopards on April 11 was just a second victory in 13 league games. They shared the spoils for the ninth time in those 13.