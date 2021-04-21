Bluewater Bay women’s surfboat crew ready to compete in Durban

Team working hard to overcome enforced break during lockdown

PREMIUM

A team of surfboat rowers from Bluewater Bay Surf Lifesaving Club are raring to go as they get back into the swing of competitive action in Durban this weekend.



The five-person team will include one male, Herman Dorfling, who will act as boat captain and sweep, which is allowed due to their superior upper body strength, according to former SA surf boat rower, national coach and Bluewater Bay SLC member Louis Beyers. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.