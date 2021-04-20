Report: PGA Tour encourages players, caddies to get Covid vaccine

The PGA Tour encouraged its players and caddies to receive the Covid-19 vaccine "as soon as possible," according to a memo from the tour obtained by Golfweek.

"While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Tour endeavors to make vaccine as accessible as possible once supply becomes available for private allocation," the memo read in part.

The Tour stopped short of mandating that players and caddies get inoculated. That falls in line with how several other North American sports leagues, the NFL and NBA chief among them, have decided to approach the topic of vaccines.

Last week, the Tour sent its players initial guidance that said they would not have to continue to take Covid-19 tests if they get fully vaccinated, Golf Digest reported.

Monday's memo reportedly even touched on a range of conspiracy theories surrounding vaccine distribution.

"There are common misconceptions and concerns about infertility, altering DNA, microchipping, becoming infected with Covid as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine," the memo read. "These misconceptions and concerns are false."

The PGA Tour was among the first sports leagues in the US to return from a pandemic-induced pause last spring, at first without fans. Spectators have since been allowed to return to events in limited numbers that vary by venue.

Meanwhile, Stewart Cink's multiple-victory season has the 47-year-old in the conversation for the 2021 United States Ryder Cup team.

Cink vaulted 13 spots to No 24 in the US team standings following his four-shot victory at the RBC Heritage. The top six players following the Tour Championship will earn automatic spots, with captain Steve Stricker then selecting the final six team members.

Cink and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two-time winners on the PGA Tour this season.

Following a string of three consecutive missed cuts, Cink has finished tied for 19th and tied for 12th along with Sunday's win in his last three starts.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson remains atop the US Ryder Cup standings, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka in the top six.

Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson and Daniel Berger round out the top 10.

The US will take on Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September's Ryder Cup, which was postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

-Field Level Media