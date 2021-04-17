Akani Simbine scorched the 29th sub-10-second 100m of his career as he claimed the SA crown at the national championships in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

The one-man blitzkrieg clocked 9.99 sec to see off Gift Leotlela (10.16) and Thembo Monareng (10.33) at the Tuks athletics stadium.

“I came here to be SA’s number one‚” said Simbine‚ who ran a wind-assisted 9.82 in the semifinals on Thursday.

“I’m really happy that I could come out‚ run another sub-10 and finish the race healthy. It’s a big year to stay healthy‚ make sure we get to the main goal [Tokyo Olympics].”

What is of concern is the spate of injuries to SA’s sprinters earmarked for the 4x100m relay. On Friday Clarence Munyai was the latest victim‚ joining the likes of Luxolo Adams‚ Simon Magakwe and Henricho Bruintjies on the sidelines.

They’re supposed to compete at the World Relays early next month.

Simbine was happy with his form as he prepares to head abroad.

“It’s very important to be consistent here and to build the confidence here at home so when I get overseas and I’m competing against other guys I’ve got the confidence‚ I’ve got the races in me‚ I’ve got the speed in me and I know I’m trusting what I’ve got in my legs.”