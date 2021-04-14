“We will be able to send [teams] to both events without a problem‚” said Hendricks.

In late 2019 national federations voted to ease the qualifying criteria for the Olympics‚ with the proviso that they be allowed to pay for themselves if Sascoc was unable to.

The eased standards will mean the largest Olympic-bound Team SA‚ which is expected to number more than 200 athletes. The contingent that went to Rio 2016 numbered 138.

Since a new Sascoc board was elected late last year‚ the organisation has landed a few sponsors‚ including Mr Price Sport and Planet Fitness.

Hendricks said a new sponsor would be announced in two weeks.

One of the more regular sponsors for Sascoc over the years has been an airline.

Patience Shikwambana‚ the chef de mission to the Olympics‚ said when it came to competition wear‚ athletes could choose whether to use Mr Price Sport or their own preferences.