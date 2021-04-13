Expert: Hideki Matsuyama's win could be worth $600M in endorsements

Hideki Matsuyama's historic victory at the Masters on Sunday could be worth $20 million per year in endorsements, a sports marketing expert told Sportico.

Bob Dorfman told Sportico that Matsuyama, the first Japanese player to win a men's golf major, could earn $600 million in endorsements, in total, over the rest of his life.

"Barring any career-ending injury or scandal, I'd say a Masters win is easily worth $600 million for Matsuyama," Dorfman of Baker Street Advertising told Sportico. "He'll be an icon in his golf-mad country."

Matsuyama, 29, won the Masters by one stroke over Will Zalatoris. He earned $2.07 million for the win. Matsuyama was also the first Japanese amateur to play at the Masters in 2011.

"The Masters win is a game-changer," Bill Sanders told Sportico. "Japan has a long history of endorsement deals with Hollywood actors and athletes. The upside might be limited in the US, but it should be an enormous windfall in Japan."

Sanders, who managed the marketing career of Chinese basketball star Yao Ming, downplayed the language barrier of Matsuyama.

"English doesn't really matter for a full page ad in GQ," Sanders said.

Matsuyama has career earnings of $33.3 million on the golf course since turning pro in 2013.

Meanwhile, Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by Covid-19.

Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

"We have a player strategy and Hideki will be part of that player strategy in working with our partners to see what his schedule will be like in Dec. 2-5 this year," PGA of Australia Chief Executive Gavin Kirkman told Reuters.

"In '17 we secured Sergio the year that he won the Masters. That was something we were very excited about.

"The following that (Matsuyama) would have in Australia through our Aussie fans but also the Japanese that live out here in Australia would be quite exciting."

Organisers confirmed on Monday the Australian PGA Championship will be held in front of crowds at Brisbane's Royal Queensland Golf Club in a welcome return to normalcy after the 2020 event was abandoned amid the pandemic.

Australia has virtually eliminated Covid-19, allowing professional sport to resume in front of large crowds.

But the country's strict border controls remain a major impediment to international sport, with visiting athletes required to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine.

Australia's slow vaccine rollout has also raised concerns that the country's borders will remain closed for longer than anticipated.

That could complicate Australia's hopes of coaxing international golfers like Matsuyama and top locals like Adam Scott and Jason Day, who compete mainly in the United States, to return home.

- Reuters