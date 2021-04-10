Sundowns lose to Algerians in Champions League clash

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-0 to CR Belouizdad of Algeria during their uninspiring Caf Champions League group stages clash at Loftus yesterday afternoon.

Sundowns, who had already qualified for the quarterfinal next month, saw their 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions snapped with this defeat, while CR Belouizdad have progressed to the knockout stages.

This was sweet revenge for CR Belouizdad as they lost 5-1 to Sundowns in the away leg, played at a neutral venue in Tanzania last month.

For the Brazilians, this defeat has also put a stain on their home record as they have now suffered their first defeat in the Champions League at Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium Pretoria in almost four years.

The Sundowns coaching team gave rare starts to the likes of Brian Onyango, Khuliso Mudau, George Maluleka, captain Hlompho Kekana, Aubrey Modiba and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The move did not bear any fruit as the numerous changes destabilised their momentum. Defeat was not expected against this modest CR Belouizdad side.

Sundowns went into this clash without some of their influential players, like Denis Onyango, Mosa Lebusa, Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Andile Jali and Rivaldo Coetzee, who were rested.

CR Belouizdad took the lead just before the half-hour mark through their talismanic attacker, Amir Sayoud, who capitalised on a schoolboy error by Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

Goss somehow lost concentration and laid the ball in the path of Sayoud on the edge of the penalty box and the visiting attacker composed himself to drive the pass into the net for the opener.

CR Belouizdad increased their lead on the stroke of halftime through a powerful close-range header from attacker Ahmed Gasmi after he connected with a cross from Zinelaadibine Boulakhoua.

Sundowns now shift their attention to the bread-and-butter business of the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup next week, where they have Chippa United on Monday and Orlando Pirates on Thursday. — TimesLIVE