Nontshinga’s Filipino opponent finally jets out to Gqeberha

PREMIUM

After uncertainty over his ability to come to SA, Filipino boxer Christian Araneta finally flew out of Manila on Friday en route to Gqeberha for his world title elimination bout scheduled for April 24.



Wearing masks, Araneta, his promoter Jerome Calatrava and trainer Julius Junco, jetted out after being given the all-clear to leave the city following concerns about rising Covid-19 infections...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.