‘Absolute hogwash’: Sundowns coach Mokwena warns Al Ahly that Shalulile is not for sale

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has vehemently insisted that star striker Peter Shalulile is not for sale.

News emerged this week that Al Ahly‚ who are coached by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ are interested in the on-form striker who has taken the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by storm this season with impressive performances.

This is the second time in a few months that Al Ahly are flirting with a Sundowns player as they tried unsuccessfully to reunite stylish attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino with Mosimane in Cairo during the last transfer window.

“It is absolute hogwash‚ Peter Shalulile has a contract here at Sundowns. People will have to pay big money for Peter Shalulile but he is not available‚” said Mokwena after Sundowns were beaten 2-0 by CR Belouizdad of Algeria in their final Caf Champions League Group B match at Loftus on Friday afternoon.