Highbury aim to make it two in a row

Gqeberha side Highbury will be out to nail their second win in the ABC Motsepe League when they play Bisho Stars at the Motherwell Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Highbury picked up their first three points of the season with a 3-1 win over Tede United in their last fixture.

They opened their campaign with three consecutive defeats, losing 3-1 to Bush Bucks in their opening fixture followed by a 2-0 loss to Siyanda, with their most recent setback being a 4-1 loss to Amavarara.

Last weekend’s massive win could be just the motivation Highbury need to start winning matches in the league.

Meanwhile, opponents Stars are also in search of their second win.

Stars bounced back with a whopping 6-0 scoreline against Subs following their 0-0 draw against Bush Bucks.

However, they failed to maintain their winning momentum and played to another goalless draw against Spears of the Nation in their last encounter.

Amavarara came back with a 3-0 win against Sibiya after losing 2-0 to Spears.

The defeat came after two consecutive successes in the league in their opening games.

On Saturday, Amavarara will search for consistency when playing against Subs at the NU2 Stadium in Motherwell (3pm).

Fixtures:

Saturday, 3pm: Subs v Amavarara (NU 2 Stadium, Motherwell), Tede United v Sibiya All Stars (Bisho Stadium, EL), Bush Bucks v SA Spear of the Nation (Jan Smuts Stadium, EL), Bisho Stars v Highbury (NU 2 Stadium, Motherwell).

HeraldLIVE