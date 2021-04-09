Bay athletes strive for top finish in NMBM 10km series

The second race of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Legacy road-running series will take place at the St Albans Correctional Centre on Saturday.



The first challenge in Colchester saw Melikhaya Frans and Cherise Carrera win the men’s and women’s races, respectively...

