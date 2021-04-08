Basson, Venter open Eastern Cape medal account
Local swimmers grab gold and silver at national champs
Alaric Basson and Ian Venter bagged the first two Eastern Cape medals in the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships at Newton Park Swimming Pool on Wednesday.
Basson put in a solid shift to claim the gold medal as he bettered his heat time by four tenths of a second in the 50m breaststroke A final...
