Return of fans to SA sports stadiums moves step closer

The return of fans to SA stadiums moved a step closer after the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) submitted the first draft of a plan to make this a reality to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Sascoc recently appointed a committee that worked with all the federations on plans to manage and execute the process of allowing a controlled number of fans inside stadiums under stringent health and safety protocols.

Fans are also waiting with bated breath to see if they will be allowed to watch the money-spinning British & Irish Lions Tour in July and August. Organisers are hoping to have a controlled numbers of fans in the stadium.

“What we have done is that we have put together a committee. That committee has worked with all the federations and they have put together a draft proposal for the minister‚” said Sascoc president Barry Hendricks.