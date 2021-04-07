African, SA 50m breaststroke record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

Olympic hopeful Tatjana Schoenmaker signalled her intentions on day one of the SA Aquatics Championships as she set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke at Newton Park Swimming Pool on Wednesday morning.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games double gold medallist, who also set a new African record in the process, finished in a time of 30.42 in the morning heats to emerge as the fastest qualifier and book her spot in the final on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, SA's most decorated Olympian Chad le Clos made the 50m butterfly final, cruising through his preliminary heat in 24.14.

The championship runs until Monday.