'I need those big guys', Australian Tszyu looks to go global

Australian super welterweight Tim Tszyu has once again voiced his desire to take on the best in the world after extending his record to 18-0 with a fifth round TKO of Dennis Hogan in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Tszyu registered his 14th career knockout when Hogan's corner threw in the towel as the Irishman wilted under a barrage of powerful left-hand blows in front of a noisy crowd in the port city.

The son of former Russian-born undisputed light-welterweight world champion Kostya, Tszyu retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) "Global" title but has long made it clear that he has his eyes on bigger prizes.

"I'm not satisfied," Tszyu said.

"I want to be a global boxing star. That's my goal. It's always been my goal and I need those big guys.

"We're at that stage where I do believe I can compete with the big boys. I want an international fight. I want to be recognised globally."

Tszyu may have a wait on his hands as travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have added further complications to the already convoluted process of negotiating professional boxing bouts.

American Jermell Charlo holds the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles in the division - also known as junior or light middleweight - and Argentine Brian Castano the WBO title.

Charlo is keen on a unification fight with Castano and Tszyu's manager told Sydney's Daily Telegraph before Wednesday's fight that the Australian may not get his shot at a world title until next year.

"We don't know," Glen Jennings told the paper. "But we'll be ready. And it doesn't bother Tim. He'll be patient."

- Reuters