Bay karters excel at season opener in Cape Town

Jack Moore boost title chances with two wins, Michael Stephen also off to flying start

PREMIUM

A group of Gqeberha karters will be looking to build on their early season form after excelling at the opening round of the Rotax SA Karting Championships in Cape Town at the weekend.



Jack Moore put out an early season warning when he claimed overall honours in the Bambino Class held at the Killarney Kart Circuit on Saturday and Sunday. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.