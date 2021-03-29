Newton Park pool ready to host successful Olympics trials, says NMBA head

The Newton Park Swimming Pool can successfully host the national swimming championships when Olympic Games hopefuls take another crack at qualification for Team SA, Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics (NMBA) president Michael Canter says.



Preparations were well on track and he was confident the venue would be ready to welcome the country’s top swimmers to the city’s premier swimming venue starting on April 7, he said. ..

