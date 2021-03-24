SA marathon swimmers gun for Olympics
Four open-water aces clinch spot in last-chance trials
SA 10km open water champion Michelle Weber is training hard in her quest for a spot on the national team heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.
Weber, along with men’s champion Michael McGlynn, Stephanie Houtman and Henre Louw, will have one last chance to get their names on the squad list after earning a chance to attend Olympic qualifying trials to be held in Japan in May. ..
