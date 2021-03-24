Homebody Osaka hopes schedule tweaks bring more Grand Slams

Naomi Osaka dislikes long and busy stretches away from the comforts of home and so will plan the European portion of her schedule accordingly in the hope of improving her title hopes at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Osaka, competing this week at the Miami Open near where she grew up, said that while she chases success relentlessly she is still trying to shape her playing schedule to give herself the best chance of success.

"I'm not really sure what a normal schedule is but I've never thought of myself to be the type of player that would play week in and week out," said Osaka. "I personally get homesick quite often and it makes me kind of sad sometimes."

Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion collected her second US Open title last September and followed that up with a second triumph at the Australian Open in February.

Despite her success in those events, the 23-year-old Osaka has never advanced past the third round at Roland Garros or the All England Club.

"I'd love to just travel somewhere and just really focus on that tournament; for me that is something that I've learned works for me," said Osaka.

"Hopefully it will work for me this time in Europe because my results there haven't been that great, but I feel like every year I am on tour I learn more about myself and what type of schedule I like to play."

Osaka is the second seed in Miami and has a bye into the second round of the two-week tournament where she has a chance to unseat defending champion Ash Barty as world number one.

Meanwhile, most tennis players are accustomed to long-haul flights and almost non-stop travel but Barty had to admit her near-50-hour flight to Florida to begin her title defence at the Miami Open this week was a bit jarring.

Barty has spent the last year in her home country of Australia, mostly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Miami will be her first tournament abroad since February 2020.

"Tough playing tennis after traveling again. Quite a while since I've done that," said Barty, 24, who added that a pair of cancellations created "quite a wriggle around".

"I'm looking forward to feeling good in another day's time and we'll be ready to go."

Barty, who was knocked out in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month by Czech Karolina Muchova, is among the players who elected to stay close to home as the world of tennis trudged onward amid the global pandemic last year.

Like world number three Romanian Simona Halep, who is also set to compete in Miami, Barty opted out of the US Open last year due to health and safety concerns.

Now she is mounting her title defence in Miami ahead of what she hopes could be a long stretch on the road, facing a field stacked with top talent including Halep and four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

"When leaving Australia, it was quite hard to leave and quite emotional to me. But I think we're excited to have the opportunity to play the whole season," said Barty.

"We can't plan too far ahead. As we know, everything can still change so rapidly.

"But we're planning as best as we can and just preparing for some changes. We had to be fluid with some of our decisions, but we're looking forward to it."

