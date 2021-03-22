Sport

Malesela berates Chilli Boys for amateurish mistakes in Swallows draw

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 22 March 2021

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has lashed out at his players, saying they made amateurish mistakes in  the 2-2 DStv Premiership draw with Moroka Swallows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

A penalty kick from Anthony Laffor and a goal from Augustine Kwem saw the Chilli Boys make a comeback from 2-0 down in the first half, to level the score in the second half and steal a point against Swallows on Saturday...

