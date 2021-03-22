Malesela berates Chilli Boys for amateurish mistakes in Swallows draw

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has lashed out at his players, saying they made amateurish mistakes in the 2-2 DStv Premiership draw with Moroka Swallows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.



A penalty kick from Anthony Laffor and a goal from Augustine Kwem saw the Chilli Boys make a comeback from 2-0 down in the first half, to level the score in the second half and steal a point against Swallows on Saturday...

