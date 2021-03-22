Madibaz athletes shine at Bay event
Madibaz Athletics Club scored big during the third Nelson Mandela Bay Track & Field event on Saturday at the Westbourne Oval Stadium.
Tiaan Erskine, 19, was named the top male field performer with his strong performances in the hammer throw...
