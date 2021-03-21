The Lions did enough to squeeze out a good outcome from a 43-40 seesaw Preparation Series win against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday that was only decided after the hooter had gone.

The match‚ which produced 12 tries‚ appeared destined for a draw but Tiaan Swanepoel put away a late penalty to win it for the home side.

Though there were plenty of tries across the afternoon‚ it must be said that most of the match was strewn with elementary mistakes as the coaches tried various combinations and gave opportunities to returning players.

The aim of this competition is to get the teams in shape for the upcoming Rainbow Cup with European teams expected to start next month‚ and players are getting the much-needed game time that is going to be crucial in the coming months.

At some stages‚ teams have lacked stability at scrum time and they have conceded too many penalties but the Sharks gave the Lions a run for their money as the encounter turned out to be a try-fest.