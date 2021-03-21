Leigh McMorran and Nathan Hughes win 5km SA titles

The SA National Open Water Swimming Championships concluded today at the Marina Martinique in Jeffrey’s Bay with Leigh McMorran and Nathan Hughes winning the 5km gold medals.

Johannesburg’s McMorran, 17, clocked a fast 1:01:24.07 to defend her 2020 title and add her name to the Fina World Junior OWS Championships qualifiers ahead of KZN’s Sasha-Lee Corris, 24, in 1:01:26.71 and the Eastern Cape’s Amica de Jager, 22, in 1:01:28.32.

Besides McMorran, Tshwane’s Callan Lotter, 15, and Kiarah George, 15, also made the 14-16 Fina Qualification list, finishing with the silver and bronze in their age group event in 1:05:16.26 and 1:06:28.94, with the gold in the race going to KZN’s Mykae Forrest, 16, in 1:03:19.31.

The men’s 5km race saw KZN’s Hughes, 21, take home the gold medal in 58:34.83, while the Fina World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships qualifiers in the 14-16 age group race were the Western Cape’s Keegan Wright, 15, and Liam Ellis, 15, in 1:01:52.72 and 1:02:28.64, respectively.

The 17-18 category gold and silver were claimed by KZN’s Connor Buck, 18, in 58:37.26 and the Free State’s Pieter Delport, 18, in 1:00:22.98, while the bronze went to KZN’s Leshen Pillay, 17, in 1:00:25.65.

The SA National Aquatic Championships will continue with the swimming Olympic Trials at the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha from April 7-12, 2021 while the FINA World Junior Open Water Championships will be held in the Seychelles from August 22-24. - Swimming SA