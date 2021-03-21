Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating rivals Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs won the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A lone strike from striker Samir Nurkovic proved to be the deciding factor after the Serb beat goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane with an overhead kick in the 54th minute.

Nukorvic had toiled the entire afternoon and had a busy day in the office with Bucs defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo had policed the striker for long periods but a momentary lapse of concentration was all that the striker needed to punish Pirates.

Chiefs worked very hard for the win and coach Gavin Hunt will be pleased that he finally had reason to be happy after struggling in recent weeks.