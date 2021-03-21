Harris takes positives from breakthrough week in Dubai

Lloyd Harris closed out the best week of his career by taking the runner-up spot on Saturday at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

After producing stunning upsets against higher-ranked opponents throughout the week, Harris fell to Russian wildcard entry Aslan Karatsev, who earned a 6-3 6-2 victory to take the title at the ATP 500 series tournament.

"There are so many positives to take from this week, coming through seven matches," said Harris, who had gone in search of his maiden ATP Tour title after booking his place in the main draw through the qualifying rounds.

"Aslan was just too good today, and sometimes it happens like that, but I'm going to take all the big ups from this week, move forward and take it into the next tournament."

Harris' performances earlier in the week had included wins over two of the top three seeds - Dominic Thiem of Austria and Denis Shapovalov of Canada - and while he reportedly picked up a thigh niggle in his semifinal on Friday, he was pleased with how his body had held up.

"I've been a little fatigued, but I've been battling through it," said the 24-year-old rising South African star, looking ahead to what could be a superb breakthrough season.

"I've been feeling good on the court all week."

Tennis SA