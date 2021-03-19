McGlynn, Weber claim 10km titles at national Open Water Championships
National open water swimmers Michael McGlynn and Michelle Weber took one step closer to their Olympic dreams after the pair were crowned 10km champions at the SA Open Water Swimming Championships on Friday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal’s McGlynn held off some stiff competition to finish in a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes and 49 seconds, followed closely by Gauteng’s Hanre Louw (1:55.04) in second and Phillip Seidler of Namibia in third (1:55.06). ..
