Star-studded field expected for Bay Bellbuoy Challenge

National open water swimming champion Michelle Weber will head to Gqeberha hoping for an upset win when she takes on her first Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge on Saturday.

However, Weber will have her work cut out as she goes up against three-time Bellbuoy defending champion Amica de Jager in one of the battles to watch for at the event.

Swimmers from around SA will be in the city for Africa's toughest Indian Ocean swim this weekend

The event takes place at Pollok Beach and doubles as the opening round of the Open Water World Tour.

Starting in front of the Summerstrand Lifesaving Club, competitors will swim out towards the bellbuoy, some 2.5km out to sea, where they will round it and head straight back to the start/finish line.

Taking on the challenge for the first time, Weber will be looking to claim first place in an event that is not for the faint-hearted.

“I’m beyond excited to be competing in the event this year.

“I’ve been wanting to take part in the Bellbuoy Challenge for years,” the SA Olympic swimmer said.

“It’s a beautiful swim and something you must take part in.”

De Jager and Weber are familiar with each other and have raced numerous times in the national championships.

Only time will tell whether the home-ground advantage will pay off for De Jager.

For the men, defending champion Gary Albertyn is back to defend his title and will be up against some serious competition from the likes of Henre Louw and Phillip Seidler.

Both Seidler and Louw have competed in multiple national championships, with Seidler getting the better of Louw in the 2020 South African Championships with a third-place finish.

However, neither come close to the experience of Albertyn, who will need to use it all to get the better of them.

The three-way battle looks set to be an epic showdown.

Along with the R78,000 prize purse for the top 10 men and women, swimmers will also receive Bellbuoy trophies and finishers' medals.

Saturday’s race will start at 8.30am, with check-in for all competitors at 7am.

Race organisers have stressed that no spectators will be allowed at the event and any athletes with supporters run the risk of being disqualified.

HeraldLIVE