SA Open Water Championships head to J-Bay

The South African National Aquatic Championship will get under way with the Open Water competition at the Eastern Cape’s Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay from Friday to Sunday.

This Open Water Championship doubles up as the official Olympic trials, as well as qualification for the fifth Fina World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, which will be held in the Seychelles from August 22-24.

The top two swimmers from the men’s and women’s 10km race will be eligible for national selection, while in the Juniors’ section, the top two athletes in the 5, 7.5 and 10km events from the relevant age groups (14-15, 16-17 and 18-19) will be considered.

Defending champions, Michael McGlynn and Michelle Weber will lead the charge in their respective 10km races, with McGlynn expecting to face strong competition from the Western Cape’s Danie Marais, Namibia’s Phillip Seidler, Gauteng’s Henre Louw along with the KZN duo of Joshua Ashley and Connor Buck.

McGlynn, Seidler and Louw, will also take to the water in the 5km event where they are sure to have an exciting tussle with KZN’s pedigreed Nathan Hughes, who claimed the 2019 European Junior Open Water Swimming Championship title, swimming under the flag of Great Britain.

Weber will be up against the Eastern Cape’s Amica de Jager and KZN’s Robyn Kinghorn, while the promising AG’s Leigh McMorran cannot be discounted after her stellar performance in the 2020 10km edition where she claimed the youth podium finish.

De Jager will also swim in the women’s 5km race where the KZN trio of Sasha Lee Corris, Tatum Botha and Tori Earle are sure to keep her busy.

There will be plenty of action in the Junior section of the event, with defending champion McMorran (17) returning for the 5 and 7.5km races, while the talented AG’s Catherine van Rensburg can never be underestimated, with KZN’s Mykae Forrest and Tatum Botha sure to mount a serious challenge.

On the men’s side AG’s Connor Albertyn will swim the 5 and 7.5km and will lock horns with the AG trio of Richardt Beineke, Ricardo Rebelo and the much improved Patrick Hepke, while the WCA duo of Keegan Wright and Liam Ellis look set to once again do battle for line honours in the 3km event.

Event times

Friday: 9am, 10km Men; 9.05am, 10km Women; 1.30pm, 3km Men; 1.30pm, 3km Men Multi Disability

Saturday: 9am, 7.5km Men; 9.05am, 7.5km Women; 1.30pm, 3km Women; 1.30pm, 3km Women Multi Disability; 3pm, 4x1.25km Mixed Relay

Sunday: 9am, 5km Men; 9am, 5km Men Multi Disability; 11am, 5km Women; 11am, 5km Women Multi Disability

— Swimming SA