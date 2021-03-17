Marquez speeds up return with road bike test in Barcelona

Marc Marquez lapped Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on a production motorcycle as the six-times MotoGP champion sped up his push to return from injury at the March 28 season-opener in Qatar.

The 28-year-old Spaniard posted video on social media of himself on a Repsol-liveried Honda RC213V-S, the road-going version of his racing bike, at the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was accompanied by the hashtag stepbystep.

"It has been a while since I enjoyed so much," he added on Twitter.

Marquez fractured his humerus in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July, after the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted the original calendar, and did not race again all year.

He needed a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home and had a third round of surgery in December.

Marquez returned to training in January and rode a mountain bike and a mini moto machine last week.

Spanish media reported that the once-dominant rider had flown to Doha at the weekend for a Covid-19 vaccination offered by race organisers to all in the MotoGP paddock before returning to Barcelona.

Marquez did not take part in recent pre-season tests at the Losail circuit but is on the entry list for the opening night race and has not ruled out competing.

