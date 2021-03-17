Frans scores invite to race in Denmark
Fast time could secure Bay runner ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans has been invited to compete in the Copenhagen Marathon in Denmark on May 16.
A fast time in Denmark could secure the 31-year-old a ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.