Rossouw back in training after winning return

Bay boxer in gym honing skills ahead of next fight

PREMIUM

Gqeberha boxer Darrin Rossouw is already back in the gym training and honing his skills after his winning return to the ring last week.



The Fight Africa and Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions Pay-Per-View special streamed live on Friday saw Rossouw overcome Congolese fighter Samba Al Pantsho by unanimous decision after four rounds. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.