Rossouw back in training after winning return
Bay boxer in gym honing skills ahead of next fight
Gqeberha boxer Darrin Rossouw is already back in the gym training and honing his skills after his winning return to the ring last week.
The Fight Africa and Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions Pay-Per-View special streamed live on Friday saw Rossouw overcome Congolese fighter Samba Al Pantsho by unanimous decision after four rounds. ..
