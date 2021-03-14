They went a goal down shortly after the half-hour mark when Augustine Dimgba opened the scoring (33rd) but they were not rattled as they came back to score two goals through Gaston Sirino (50th) and Shalulile (94th).

Sundowns stuck to their guns despite the attacking performance of Stellenbosch‚ where the likes of Ashley du Preez‚ Leandro Mendieta and Dimgba asked some of the difficult questions.

With this vitally important win‚ Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the standings by four points though this was their first league outing in almost a month.

Sundowns have also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 matches in a streak where they have won 17 matches and drawn seven‚ and they are currently on a four-match winning run in the league.

The last time they suffered defeat was during their first match of the season in September where they lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening round of the MTN8.

The loss to Celtic was the first match of the post-Pitso Mosimane coaching era and also the first for co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena.